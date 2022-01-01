Direktorijum kompanija
General Dynamics Information Technology
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

General Dynamics Information Technology Plate

Plate General Dynamics Information Technology kreću se od $75,000 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Сајберсекјурити Аналитичар na nižem nivou do $164,175 za Технички Програм Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u General Dynamics Information Technology. Poslednja izmena: 9/13/2025

$160K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Iskorišćeni

Pregovarali smo o hiljadama ponuda i redovno postižemo povećanja od 30.000+ dolara (ponekad i 300.000+ dolara). Neka vam se plata pregovara ili vaš rezime pregleda od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutara koji se time bave svakodnevno.

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $112K

Backend softverski inženjer

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Mrežni inženjer

Sistemski inženjer

Информациони Технолог (ИТ)
Median $155K
Сајберсекјурити Аналитичар
Median $75K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Дата Сајентист
Median $143K
Солушн Архитекта
Median $133K
Бизнис Аналитичар
Median $91K
Дата Аналитичар
Median $100K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
Median $146K
Менаџмент Консултант
$152K
Продукт Менаџер
$91.5K
Пројект Менаџер
$117K
Регрутер
$98.9K
Технички Програм Менаџер
$164K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u General Dynamics Information Technology je Технички Програм Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $164,175. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u General Dynamics Information Technology je $117,300.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za General Dynamics Information Technology

Srodne kompanije

  • Avanade
  • Genesys
  • Ultimate Software
  • Esri
  • REI Systems
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi