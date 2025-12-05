Softverski Inženjer kompenzacija in United States u Garmin kreće se od $91.9K po year za Software Engineer I do $209K po year za Staff Software Engineer. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $95.3K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Garmin. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/5/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
