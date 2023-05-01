Direktorijum kompanija
    Gannett Fleming is a global infrastructure firm that offers planning, design, technology, and construction management services for various markets and disciplines. With over 2,500 highly qualified individuals across 60 offices worldwide, they specialize in transportation, environmental, water, power, and facility-related projects. Founded in 1915, they prioritize sustainability and innovation in their projects and internal activities. Gannett Fleming is consistently ranked among the nation's most prestigious engineering firms and is committed to making their clients successful.

    http://www.gannettfleming.com
    Veb sajt
    1915
    Godina osnivanja
    3,001
    Broj zaposlenih
    $1B-$10B
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

