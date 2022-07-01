Direktorijum kompanija
FS-ISAC Plate

Medijana plate FS-ISAC je $180,027 za Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti . Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u FS-ISAC. Poslednja izmena: 11/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti
$180K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u FS-ISAC je Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $180,027. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u FS-ISAC je $180,027.

