Direktorijum kompanija
Front Row
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
Najbolji uvidi
  • Podelite nešto jedinstveno o Front Row što može biti korisno drugima (npr. saveti za intervju, izbor timova, jedinstvena kultura, itd).
    • O nama

    Founded in 1846, 鷹觜建設株式会社 (Takahashi Construction Co., Ltd.) is a premier construction firm headquartered in Shinjuku, Tokyo. With over 175 years of excellence, we blend traditional Japanese craftsmanship with cutting-edge innovation. Our foundation rests on three core values: respect for stakeholders, trust in our relationships, and appreciation for our heritage. We specialize in delivering comprehensive construction solutions that create meaningful value for our clients while contributing to Japan's architectural landscape. Our legacy of quality continues to shape the future of construction excellence.

    frontrowgroup.com
    Veb sajt
    417
    Broj zaposlenih
    Sedište

    Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

    Pretplatite se na verifikovane ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

    Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Front Row

    Srodne kompanije

    • Airbnb
    • Square
    • Intuit
    • Dropbox
    • Snap
    • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

    Drugi resursi