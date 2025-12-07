Direktorijum kompanija
Firefly Aerospace
Firefly Aerospace Dizajner Proizvoda Plate

Prosečna Dizajner Proizvoda ukupna kompenzacija in United States u Firefly Aerospace kreće se od $77.3K do $108K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Firefly Aerospace. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/7/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$82.8K - $97.5K
United States
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$77.3K$82.8K$97.5K$108K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u Firefly Aerospace?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Dizajner Proizvoda poziciju u Firefly Aerospace in United States iznosi $107,640 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Firefly Aerospace za Dizajner Proizvoda poziciju in United States je $77,280.

