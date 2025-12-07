Direktorijum kompanija
Firefly Aerospace
  • Plate
  • Mašinski Inženjer

  • Sve Mašinski Inženjer plate

Firefly Aerospace Mašinski Inženjer Plate

Medijana Mašinski Inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Firefly Aerospace iznosi $109K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Firefly Aerospace. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/7/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Firefly Aerospace
Mechanical Engineer
Austin
Ukupno godišnje
$109K
Nivo
hidden
Osnovna plata
$109K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
2-4 Godine
Godine iskustva
2-4 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Firefly Aerospace?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Mašinski Inženjer poziciju u Firefly Aerospace in United States iznosi $155,200 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Firefly Aerospace za Mašinski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $109,000.

Drugi resursi

