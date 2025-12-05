Direktorijum kompanija
Fictiv
Fictiv Menadžer Tehničkih Programa Plate

Medijana Menadžer Tehničkih Programa kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Fictiv iznosi $110K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Fictiv. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/5/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Fictiv
Technical Project Manager
Los Angeles, CA
Ukupno godišnje
$110K
Nivo
Senior
Osnovna plata
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
1 Godina
Godine iskustva
4 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Fictiv?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Tehničkih Programa poziciju u Fictiv in United States iznosi $166,720 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Fictiv za Menadžer Tehničkih Programa poziciju in United States je $110,000.

