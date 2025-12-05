Direktorijum kompanija
Fever
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Marketing

  • Sve Marketing plate

Fever Marketing Plate

Medijana Marketing kompenzacionog paketa in Spain u Fever iznosi €30.1K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Fever. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/5/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Fever
CRM Specialist
Madrid, MD, Spain
Ukupno godišnje
$34.8K
Nivo
-
Osnovna plata
$34.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
1 Godina
Godine iskustva
3 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Fever?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene poslove

Doprinesi

Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Marketing ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Marketing poziciju u Fever in Spain iznosi €32,179 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Fever za Marketing poziciju in Spain je €28,410.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Fever

Srodne kompanije

  • Flipkart
  • Lyft
  • Stripe
  • Dropbox
  • Databricks
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/fever/salaries/marketing.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.