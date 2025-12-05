Direktorijum kompanija
Prosečna Softverski Inženjer ukupna kompenzacija in United States u Fate Therapeutics kreće se od $106K do $149K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Fate Therapeutics. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/5/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$115K - $134K
United States
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$106K$115K$134K$149K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u Fate Therapeutics?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Fate Therapeutics in United States iznosi $148,750 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Fate Therapeutics za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in United States je $106,250.

