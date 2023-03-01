Direktorijum kompanija
Exxeta
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Exxeta Plate

Plate Exxeta kreću se od $56,964 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Софтверски Инжењер na nižem nivou do $98,865 za Менаџмент Консултант na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Exxeta. Poslednja izmena: 9/11/2025

$160K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Iskorišćeni

Pregovarali smo o hiljadama ponuda i redovno postižemo povećanja od 30.000+ dolara (ponekad i 300.000+ dolara). Neka vam se plata pregovara ili vaš rezime pregleda od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutara koji se time bave svakodnevno.

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $57K
Продукт Менаџер
Median $90.4K
Менаџмент Консултант
$98.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Didžiausią atlyginimą Exxeta gauna Менаџмент Консултант at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $98,865. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Exxeta yra $90,376.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Exxeta

Srodne kompanije

  • LinkedIn
  • Flipkart
  • Pinterest
  • SoFi
  • Snap
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi