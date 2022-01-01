Direktorijum kompanija
Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks Plate

Plate Extreme Networks kreću se od $103,530 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Софтверски Инжењер na nižem nivou do $243,775 za Продаја na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Extreme Networks. Poslednja izmena: 9/11/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
P3 $104K
P4 $104K
Кастомер Сервис
$154K
Хардверски Инжењер
$114K

Маркетинг
$166K
Продукт Дизајнер
$211K
Продукт Менаџер
$133K
Програм Менаџер
$176K
Продаја
$244K
Сејлс Инжењер
$192K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
Median $195K
Технички Програм Менаџер
$147K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Extreme Networks je Продаја at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $243,775. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Extreme Networks je $160,092.

