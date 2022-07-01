Direktorijum kompanija
ExamSoft
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
Najbolji uvidi
  • Podelite nešto jedinstveno o ExamSoft što može biti korisno drugima (npr. saveti za intervju, izbor timova, jedinstvena kultura, itd).
    • O nama

    ExamSoft offers a market-leading exam management and analytics platform that delivers powerful, actionable data to assess learning outcomes and improve learning, engagement, and retention. Its software suite enables clients to efficiently and practically administer exams and analyze resulting data to improve curricular design, test design, and accreditation compliance. ExamSoft has served hundreds of prominent institutions for more than 18 years and has successfully administered millions of exams.

    https://examsoft.com
    Veb sajt
    1998
    Godina osnivanja
    210
    Broj zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

    Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

    Pretplatite se na verifikovane ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

    Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za ExamSoft

    Srodne kompanije

    • SoFi
    • Square
    • Airbnb
    • Netflix
    • Pinterest
    • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

    Drugi resursi