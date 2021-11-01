EQRx Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate EQRx kreću se od $131,340 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Naučnik Podataka na nižem nivou do $229,500 za Poslovni Razvoj na višem nivou.

Poslovni Razvoj
$230K
Naučnik Podataka
$131K
Softverski Inženjer
$171K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u EQRx je Poslovni Razvoj at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $229,500. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u EQRx je $170,850.

