Direktorijum kompanija
EPRI
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

EPRI Plate

Plate EPRI kreću se od $90,450 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Softverski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $187,433 za Menadžer Projekta na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u EPRI. Poslednja izmena: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Inženjer Materijala
$172K
Menadžer Programa
$119K
Menadžer Projekta
$187K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 29
67 29
Softverski Inženjer
$90.5K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u EPRI je Menadžer Projekta at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $187,433. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u EPRI je $145,768.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za EPRI

Srodne kompanije

  • DoorDash
  • Tesla
  • Lyft
  • PayPal
  • Dropbox
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/epri/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.