Epic for Kids
Epic for Kids Plate

Medijana plate Epic for Kids je $74,625 za Menadžer Projekta . Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Epic for Kids. Poslednja izmena: 11/20/2025

Menadžer Projekta
$74.6K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Epic for Kids je Menadžer Projekta at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $74,625. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Epic for Kids je $74,625.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Epic for Kids

Drugi resursi

