Enfusion
Enfusion Plate

Plate Enfusion kreću se od $50,113 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Пројект Менаџер na nižem nivou do $120,750 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Enfusion. Poslednja izmena: 9/7/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $121K

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Рачуновођа
$116K
Бизнис Аналитичар
$90.3K

Информациони Технолог (ИТ)
$61K
Пројект Менаџер
$50.1K
Технички Програм Менаџер
$78.4K
Технички Писац
$67.3K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Enfusion je Софтверски Инжењер sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $120,750. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Enfusion je $78,390.

