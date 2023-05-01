Direktorijum kompanija
Doxee
Doxee Plate

Medijana plate Doxee je $32,564 za Softverski Inženjer . Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Doxee. Poslednja izmena: 11/20/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Softverski Inženjer
$32.6K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Doxee je Softverski Inženjer at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $32,564. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Doxee je $32,564.

