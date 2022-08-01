Direktorijum kompanija
Docket
Docket Plate

Plate Docket kreću se od $29,039 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продукт Дизајнер na nižem nivou do $69,301 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Docket. Poslednja izmena: 9/12/2025

$160K

Продукт Дизајнер
$29K
Продукт Менаџер
$39.8K
Софтверски Инжењер
$69.3K

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Docket je Софтверски Инжењер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $69,301. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Docket je $39,800.

