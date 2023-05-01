Direktorijum kompanija
Dizzion
    O nama

    Dizzion provides high-performance managed Desktop as a Service (DaaS) to the global remote workforce, with a proven end-user cloud platform that protects businesses with real HIPAA, PCI-DSS and SOC 2 Type II compliance. They offer AnyCloud global delivery, seamless hybrid IT integration, zLink secure endpoints, and COSMOS orchestration and analytics. Founded in 2011, Dizzion enables maximum work from home success for BPO, enterprise contact centers, healthcare, financial services, and insurance companies.

    http://www.dizzion.com
    Veb sajt
    2011
    Godina osnivanja
    126
    Broj zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

