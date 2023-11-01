Direktorijum kompanija
Digital Ops-Tech Centre
Digital Ops-Tech Centre Plate

Medijana plate Digital Ops-Tech Centre je $72,954 za Softverski Inženjer . Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Digital Ops-Tech Centre. Poslednja izmena: 11/23/2025

Softverski Inženjer
$73K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Digital Ops-Tech Centre je Softverski Inženjer at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $72,954. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Digital Ops-Tech Centre je $72,954.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Digital Ops-Tech Centre

Drugi resursi

