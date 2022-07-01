Direktorijum kompanija
Digital Media Solutions
Digital Media Solutions Plate

Medijana plate Digital Media Solutions je $179,100 za Menadžer Proizvoda . Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Digital Media Solutions. Poslednja izmena: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$179K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Digital Media Solutions je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $179,100. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Digital Media Solutions je $179,100.

