Deputy
  • Plate
  • Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva

  • Sve Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva plate

Deputy Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva Plate

Medijana Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva kompenzacionog paketa in Australia u Deputy iznosi A$215K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Deputy. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/5/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Deputy
Software Engineering Manager
Sydney, NS, Australia
Ukupno godišnje
$141K
Nivo
-
Osnovna plata
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$13.4K
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
1 Godina
Godine iskustva
12 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Deputy?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva poziciju u Deputy in Australia iznosi A$296,042 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Deputy za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva poziciju in Australia je A$200,924.

