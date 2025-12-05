Direktorijum kompanija
DEPT
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Dizajner Proizvoda

  • Sve Dizajner Proizvoda plate

DEPT Dizajner Proizvoda Plate

Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete DEPT. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/5/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$106K - $123K
Switzerland
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$97.7K$106K$123K$137K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Potrebno nam je samo 1 još Dizajner Proizvoda prijava u DEPT da otključamo!

Pozovite svoje prijatelje i zajednicu da anonimno dodaju plate za manje od 60 sekundi. Više podataka znači bolje uvide za tražioce posla poput vas i našu zajednicu!

💰 Prikaži sve Plate

💪 Doprinesi Vaša plata


Doprinesi
Koji su karijerni nivoi u DEPT?

Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Dizajner Proizvoda ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Dizajner Proizvoda poziciju u DEPT in Switzerland iznosi CHF 110,957 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u DEPT za Dizajner Proizvoda poziciju in Switzerland je CHF 79,255.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za DEPT

Srodne kompanije

  • Netflix
  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • Lyft
  • Uber
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dept/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.