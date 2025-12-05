Direktorijum kompanija
Depop
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva

  • Sve Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva plate

Depop Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva Plate

Medijana Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva kompenzacionog paketa in United Kingdom u Depop iznosi £181K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Depop. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/5/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Depop
Software Engineering Manager
London, EN, United Kingdom
Ukupno godišnje
$244K
Nivo
M3
Osnovna plata
$143K
Stock (/yr)
$80K
Bonus
$21.4K
Godine u kompaniji
1 Godina
Godine iskustva
10 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Depop?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene poslove

Doprinesi

Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva poziciju u Depop in United Kingdom iznosi £191,412 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Depop za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva poziciju in United Kingdom je £177,572.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Depop

Srodne kompanije

  • Jane
  • Tradesy
  • Daily Harvest
  • FASHIONPHILE
  • Freshly
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/depop/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.