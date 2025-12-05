Direktorijum kompanija
Dentsu
Softverski Inženjer kompenzacija in India u Dentsu kreće se od ₹735K po year za L1 do ₹647K po year za L2. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in India iznosi ₹843K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Dentsu. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/5/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
L1
(Početni nivo)
$8.4K
$8.1K
$0
$241
L2
$7.4K
$7.4K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Prikaži 1 Više nivoa
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Plate za praksu

Doprinesi
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Dentsu?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Dentsu in India iznosi ₹1,196,356 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Dentsu za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in India je ₹689,442.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Dentsu

Drugi resursi

