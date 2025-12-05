Direktorijum kompanija
Dentsu
Dentsu Marketing Operacije Plate

Medijana Marketing Operacije kompenzacionog paketa in United States u Dentsu iznosi $105K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Dentsu. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/5/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Dentsu
Marketing Operations
hidden
Ukupno godišnje
$105K
Nivo
hidden
Osnovna plata
$105K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
0-1 Godine
Godine iskustva
5-10 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Dentsu?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Marketing Operacije poziciju u Dentsu in United States iznosi $180,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Dentsu za Marketing Operacije poziciju in United States je $105,000.

