Direktorijum kompanija
Dentsu
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Marketing

  • Sve Marketing plate

Dentsu Marketing Plate

Marketing kompenzacija in United States u Dentsu kreće se od ARS 98.73M po year za L2 do ARS 169.88M po year za L5. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi ARS 118.47M. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Dentsu. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/5/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Dodaj kompenzacijuPoredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$75K
$75K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Prikaži 1 Više nivoa
Dodaj kompenzacijuPoredi nivoe
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene poslove

Doprinesi
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Dentsu?

Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Marketing ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Marketing poziciju u Dentsu in United States iznosi ARS 210,618,880 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Dentsu za Marketing poziciju in United States je ARS 118,473,120.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Dentsu

Srodne kompanije

  • EQ
  • Annalect
  • Barclays
  • Raymond James
  • Micro Focus
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dentsu/salaries/marketing.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.