Dentsu
  • Plate
  • Naučnik Podataka

  • Sve Naučnik Podataka plate

Dentsu Naučnik Podataka Plate

Naučnik Podataka kompenzacija in United States u Dentsu iznosi $100K po year za L2. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $102K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Dentsu. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/5/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$100K
$100K
$0
$0
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Dentsu?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Naučnik Podataka poziciju u Dentsu in United States iznosi $105,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Dentsu za Naučnik Podataka poziciju in United States je $102,000.

Drugi resursi

