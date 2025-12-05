Direktorijum kompanija
  • Plate
  • Poslovni Analitičar

  • Sve Poslovni Analitičar plate

Dentsu Poslovni Analitičar Plate

Poslovni Analitičar kompenzacija in United States u Dentsu iznosi $67.5K po year za L1. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $85K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Dentsu. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/5/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Dodaj kompenzacijuPoredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
L1
$67.5K
$67.5K
$0
$0
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Prikaži 1 Više nivoa
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Poslovni Analitičar poziciju u Dentsu in United States iznosi $130,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Dentsu za Poslovni Analitičar poziciju in United States je $85,000.

