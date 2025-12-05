Direktorijum kompanija
Dentons
Prosečna Naučnik Podataka ukupna kompenzacija in United Kingdom u Dentons kreće se od £59.4K do £81.1K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Dentons. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/5/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$85.5K - $103K
United Kingdom
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$79.9K$85.5K$103K$109K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u Dentons?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Naučnik Podataka poziciju u Dentons in United Kingdom iznosi £81,116 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Dentons za Naučnik Podataka poziciju in United Kingdom je £59,438.

Drugi resursi

