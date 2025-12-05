Direktorijum kompanija
DENSO
DENSO Mašinski Inženjer Plate

Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete DENSO. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/5/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$67K - $79.5K
Germany
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$61.9K$67K$79.5K$84.7K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Mašinski Inženjer poziciju u DENSO in Germany iznosi €73,415 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u DENSO za Mašinski Inženjer poziciju in Germany je €53,625.

