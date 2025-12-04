Direktorijum kompanija
DeNA
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Softverski Inženjer

  • Sve Softverski Inženjer plate

DeNA Softverski Inženjer Plate

Medijana Softverski Inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in Japan u DeNA iznosi ¥8.9M po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete DeNA. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/4/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
DeNA
AI Engineer
Tokyo, TY, Japan
Ukupno godišnje
$59.8K
Nivo
P3
Osnovna plata
$55.1K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$4.6K
Godine u kompaniji
3 Godine
Godine iskustva
6 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u DeNA?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene poslove
Plate za praksu

Doprinesi

Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Softverski Inženjer ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u DeNA in Japan iznosi ¥15,584,512 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u DeNA za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in Japan je ¥8,210,026.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za DeNA

Srodne kompanije

  • Pinterest
  • Spotify
  • Lyft
  • Snap
  • Square
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dena/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.