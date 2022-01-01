Direktorijum kompanija
Delta Electronics Plate

Plate Delta Electronics kreću se od $16,027 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Menadžer Proizvoda na nižem nivou do $153,000 za Prodaja na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Delta Electronics. Poslednja izmena: 11/19/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $45.8K

Mrežni inženjer

Hardverski Inženjer
Median $49.5K
Mašinski Inženjer
Median $36K

Elektroinženjer
Median $49.6K
Naučnik Podataka
Median $41.8K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $62.2K
Ljudski Resursi
$90.5K
Marketing Operacije
$35.3K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$16K
Menadžer Programa
$52.7K
Menadžer Projekta
$51.5K
Prodaja
$153K
Inženjer Prodaje
$149K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$63.1K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Delta Electronics je Prodaja at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $153,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Delta Electronics je $50,577.

