Mašinski Inženjer kompenzacija in United States u Dell Technologies kreće se od $98.5K po year za L6 do $225K po year za L9. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $195K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Dell Technologies. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Mechanical Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Mechanical Engineer II
$98.5K
$94K
$0
$4.5K
Senior Mechanical Engineer
$117K
$117K
$0
$0
Principal Engineer
$187K
$161K
$10K
$16K
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
|Plate nisu pronađene
33.3%
GOD 1
33.3%
GOD 2
33.3%
GOD 3
U kompaniji Dell Technologies, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
33.3% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)
33.3% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)
33.3% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)
