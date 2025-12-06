Direktorijum kompanija
Dell Technologies
  • Plate
  • Konsultant za Upravljanje

  • Sve Konsultant za Upravljanje plate

Dell Technologies Konsultant za Upravljanje Plate

Konsultant za Upravljanje kompenzacija in Ireland u Dell Technologies iznosi €118K po year za L9. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Dell Technologies. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$110K - $129K
Ireland
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$102K$110K$129K$142K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Dodaj kompenzacijuPoredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Prikaži 3 Više nivoa
Dodaj kompenzacijuPoredi nivoe

Raspored sticanja

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.3%

GOD 3

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Dell Technologies, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 33.3% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Konsultant za Upravljanje poziciju u Dell Technologies in Ireland iznosi €123,567 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Dell Technologies za Konsultant za Upravljanje poziciju in Ireland je €88,715.

Drugi resursi

