Dell Technologies IT Tehnolog Plate

Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Dell Technologies. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$50.6K - $59.9K
Australia
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$44.5K$50.6K$59.9K$63.2K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Raspored sticanja

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.3%

GOD 3

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Dell Technologies, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 33.3% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za IT Tehnolog poziciju u Dell Technologies in Israel iznosi A$96,242 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Dell Technologies za IT Tehnolog poziciju in Israel je A$67,788.

