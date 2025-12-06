Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Dell Technologies. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025
Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija
33.3%
GOD 1
33.3%
GOD 2
33.3%
GOD 3
U kompaniji Dell Technologies, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
33.3% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)
33.3% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)
33.3% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)
