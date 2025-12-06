Direktorijum kompanija
  • Plate
  • Korisnička Podrška

  • Sve Korisnička Podrška plate

Dell Technologies Korisnička Podrška Plate

Korisnička Podrška kompenzacija in United States u Dell Technologies kreće se od $132K po year za L8 do $160K po year za L9. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $148K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Dell Technologies. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L8
$132K
$128K
$0
$4.7K
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Raspored sticanja

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.3%

GOD 3

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Dell Technologies, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 33.3% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Korisnička Podrška poziciju u Dell Technologies in United States iznosi $180,500 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Dell Technologies za Korisnička Podrška poziciju in United States je $140,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/customer-service.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.