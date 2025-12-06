Direktorijum kompanija
  • Plate
  • Računovođa

  • Sve Računovođa plate

Dell Technologies Računovođa Plate

Računovođa kompenzacija in United States u Dell Technologies iznosi $112K po year za L7. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Dell Technologies. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$105K - $123K
United States
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$97.9K$105K$123K$136K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$112K
$104K
$0
$8.3K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Raspored sticanja

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.3%

GOD 3

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Dell Technologies, RSUs su podložni 3-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 33.3% stiče se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)



Uključeni Nazivi

Tehnički računovođa

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Računovođa poziciju u Dell Technologies in United States iznosi $136,305 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Dell Technologies za Računovođa poziciju in United States je $97,860.

Drugi resursi

