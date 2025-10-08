Health Informatics kompenzacija in New York City Area u CVS Health kreće se od $141K po year za Data Scientist do $282K po year za Lead Director. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in New York City Area iznosi $165K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete CVS Health. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/8/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije ()
Bonus
Data Scientist
$141K
$130K
$0
$11.3K
Senior Data Scientist I
$181K
$169K
$0
$11.8K
Senior Data Scientist II
$165K
$158K
$0
$7.5K
Lead Data Scientist
$210K
$186K
$4.4K
$18.8K
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
