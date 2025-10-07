Medijana Full-Stack softverski inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in Ireland u Cubic Telecom iznosi €57K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Cubic Telecom. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/7/2025
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
|Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***