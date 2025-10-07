Direktorijum kompanija
Cubic Telecom
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Софтверски Инжењер

  • Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Cubic Telecom Full-Stack softverski inženjer Plate

Medijana Full-Stack softverski inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in Ireland u Cubic Telecom iznosi €57K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Cubic Telecom. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/7/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Cubic Telecom
Software Engineer
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Ukupno godišnje
€57K
Nivo
L1
Osnovna plata
€57K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Godine u kompaniji
1 Godina
Godine iskustva
5 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Cubic Telecom?

€142K

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Full-Stack softverski inženjer poziciju u Cubic Telecom in Ireland iznosi €88,863 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Cubic Telecom za Full-Stack softverski inženjer poziciju in Ireland je €56,972.

