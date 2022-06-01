Direktorijum kompanija
Constellation Software Plate

Plate Constellation Software kreću se od $47,076 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Poslovni Analitičar na nižem nivou do $142,509 za Menadžer Programa na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Constellation Software. Poslednja izmena: 11/18/2025

Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $97.1K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $65K
Poslovni Analitičar
$47.1K

Poslovni Razvoj
$82.6K
Marketing
$116K
Marketing Operacije
$58.8K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$54.9K
Menadžer Programa
$143K
Prodaja
$99.5K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$99.8K
Venture Kapitalista
$80.6K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Constellation Software je Menadžer Programa at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $142,509. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Constellation Software je $82,626.

