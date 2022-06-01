Community Brands Плате

Каталог Компанија
Распон плата Community Brands је од $24,964 у годишњој укупној компензацији за Softverski inženjer на доњем крају до $206,960 за Menadžer proizvoda на горњем крају. Levels.fyi прикупља анонимне и верификоване плате од тренутних и бивших запослених компаније Community Brands. Последње ажурирање: 8/25/2025

$160K

Menadžer proizvoda
$207K
Prodaja
$60.3K
Softverski inženjer
$25K

Arhitekta rešenja
$60.2K
Често постављана питања

Korkeimmin palkattu rooli Community Brands:ssa on Menadžer proizvoda at the Common Range Average level vuotuisella kokonaiskorvauksella $206,960. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Community Brands:ssa raportoitu mediaani vuotuinen kokonaiskorvaus on $60,231.

