Cognosante Plate

Plate Cognosante kreću se od $63,750 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Сајберсекјурити Аналитичар na nižem nivou do $128,156 za Менаџмент Консултант na višem nivou.

$160K

Менаџмент Консултант
$128K
Сајберсекјурити Аналитичар
$63.8K
Софтверски Инжењер
Median $115K

ЧПП

Cognosante最高薪職位是Менаџмент Консултант at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$128,156。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Cognosante年度總薪酬中位數為$115,000。

