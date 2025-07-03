Coditas Technologies Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate Coditas Technologies kreću se od $7,455 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Dizajner Proizvoda na nižem nivou do $32,350 za Softverski Inženjer na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Coditas Technologies. Poslednja izmena: 11/22/2025

Dizajner Proizvoda
$7.5K
Softverski Inženjer
$32.4K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Coditas Technologies je Softverski Inženjer at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $32,350. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Coditas Technologies je $19,903.

