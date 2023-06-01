Direktorijum kompanija
Clarity Software Solutions
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Clarity Software Solutions Plate

Plate Clarity Software Solutions kreću se od $63,700 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Програм Менаџер na nižem nivou do $140,700 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Clarity Software Solutions. Poslednja izmena: 9/4/2025

$160K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Iskorišćeni

Pregovarali smo o hiljadama ponuda i redovno postižemo povećanja od 30.000+ dolara (ponekad i 300.000+ dolara). Neka vam se plata pregovara ili vaš rezime pregleda od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutara koji se time bave svakodnevno.

Програм Менаџер
$63.7K
Софтверски Инжењер
$141K
Солушн Архитекта
$137K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Clarity Software Solutions je Софтверски Инжењер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $140,700. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Clarity Software Solutions je $137,200.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Clarity Software Solutions

Srodne kompanije

  • Square
  • Google
  • Pinterest
  • PayPal
  • Stripe
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi