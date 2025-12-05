Poslovni Analitičar kompenzacija in United States u Cigna kreće se od $84.5K po year za Senior Analyst do $168K po year za Senior Advisor. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $85K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Cigna. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/5/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Senior Analyst
$84.5K
$83.5K
$0
$1K
Lead Analyst
$91.9K
$88.7K
$0
$3.2K
Advisor
$122K
$111K
$0
$11K
Senior Advisor
$168K
$144K
$0
$24.3K
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U kompaniji Cigna, Options su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
