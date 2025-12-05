Direktorijum kompanija
Cigna
  • Plate
  • Poslovni Analitičar

  • Sve Poslovni Analitičar plate

Cigna Poslovni Analitičar Plate

Poslovni Analitičar kompenzacija in United States u Cigna kreće se od $84.5K po year za Senior Analyst do $168K po year za Senior Advisor. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $85K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Cigna. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/5/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Senior Analyst
$84.5K
$83.5K
$0
$1K
Lead Analyst
$91.9K
$88.7K
$0
$3.2K
Advisor
$122K
$111K
$0
$11K
Senior Advisor
$168K
$144K
$0
$24.3K
Prikaži 3 Više nivoa
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
Options

U kompaniji Cigna, Options su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (25.00% godišnje)



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Poslovni Analitičar poziciju u Cigna in United States iznosi $168,362 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Cigna za Poslovni Analitičar poziciju in United States je $103,500.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/cigna/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.