Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Plate

Plate Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints kreću se od $13,431 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Административни Асистент na nižem nivou do $124,320 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Poslednja izmena: 9/11/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $124K
Административни Асистент
$13.4K
Кастомер Сервис
$56.3K

Информациони Технолог (ИТ)
$45.5K
Сајберсекјурити Аналитичар
$75.6K
УИкс Ресерчер
$98.5K
ЧПП

The highest paying role reported at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is Софтверски Инжењер with a yearly total compensation of $124,320. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is $65,950.

