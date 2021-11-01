Direktorijum kompanija
Chipper Cash
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Chipper Cash Plate

Plate Chipper Cash kreću se od $31,840 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Menadžer Programa na nižem nivou do $175,000 za Softverski Inženjer na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Chipper Cash. Poslednja izmena: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Median $175K
Naučnik Podataka
$144K
Finansijski Analitičar
$82.6K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Menadžer Programa
$31.8K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Chipper Cash je Softverski Inženjer sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $175,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Chipper Cash je $113,430.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Chipper Cash

Srodne kompanije

  • Dave
  • Edelman Financial Engines
  • TrueAccord
  • Zest AI
  • Bloomberg
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi